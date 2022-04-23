Watch: Trey Lipscomb Talks Huge Second Inning, Chase Burns in Win Over Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL - Senior infielder Trey Lipscomb met with media following the Volunteers' 8-2 win over the Gators in Gainesville. Lipscomb's productive day led to a 3-run homer in an explosive seven-run second inning, as well as a single in the ninth. Lipscomb noted the importance of jumping out to a big lead.

"It's big," said Lipscomb. "Because in the SEC, you're lucky to get one or two across, to get a seven-spot that early in the second, you got to play defense right after, but to have a seven-spot in the second inning in the SEC is huge."

Lipscomb also discussed the bounce-back performance of Chase Burns.

"That kid's pretty good," Lipscomb said. "He's going to pitch in the big leagues for a long, long time. I think he could've gone longer, but Coach E came out there and told him 'Your gonna pitch in the big leagues for a long time so we don't want to keep you out there.' That kid's really good, for him to bounce back like that says something huge for him. That's just his personality and that stuff goes a long way."

For the rest of Lipscomb's comments on the win over Florida, see the video above.

