What Umpire Crew Chief Said About Drew Gilbert's Ejection

Tennessee Baseball star junior outfielder Drew Gilbert was ejected in the Vols' 8-6 NCAA Super Regional loss to Notre Dame on Friday.

Umpire Crew Chief Billy Van Raaphorst spoke on the matter following the game.

His statement can be seen below.

“Tennessee #1 Drew Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from centerfield," Raaphorst stated. "To begin the next inning I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said O.K. and that he just gets excited.

“During the fifth inning following strike one, Tennessee batter Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected.”

Per NCAA rules, Gilbert will be suspended for Tennessee's Saturday game against Notre Dame. The Tennessee center-fielder will be available for the Vols on Sunday if the two teams were to play.

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected in the fifth inning with Gilbert. Due to this being Anderson's second offense, he will be suspended for three games.

The Vols will fight for their season against Notre Dame on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. ESPN will have the broadcast.