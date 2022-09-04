2024 RB Caden Williams Looking to Build Recruiting Momentum in Junior Season

Last year, as a sophomore running back, Caden Williams of Calhoun (GA.), quickly turned heads as he rushed for well over 1000 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets finished with an overall record of 12-3.

The 5-foot-11 and roughly 200-pound prospect does not cut any corners when working on his craft. Running in the sub 4.4 range with the strength that is possessed could make Williams a steal in the 2024 cycle.

Williams caught up with Volunteer Country to discuss off-season work, recruiting, and more.

"Things have been going really well," Williams recently told Volunteer Country. "Working 4 days a week, Monday through Thursday with three of those days being two-a-days.", says Williams. The junior tailback built in his own two-a-days by working with trainers (Corey Pitts and Marquell Beckwith) outside of his teamwork at school. It is worth noting that last year Caden spent a good amount of time working with former Auburn stand-out Brad Lester."

The Yellow Jackets came up just short last year, falling to Warner Robins 38-14 in the state title game, and Williams has certainly not forgotten that.

"You know, we have to be aggressive from the start. Last year we started with Dalton, and we weren't all there, which hardly anyone is week 1, the McCallie came and beat us pretty good, but we have to come out playing hard and aggressive."

Williams is definitely doing his part to contribute to the success of the 2022 season. Though his sophomore season was nothing to ignore, the goals this year are higher. The state title is a mission for the team and Williams knows a lot depends on his productivity.

"This year I am aiming at the 2,000-yard mark with at least 20 touchdowns; the more we score, the better chance we have of winning. I'm just willing to do whatever to help my team win. I may even play a little defense this year to help stop the other team from scoring, so we can get the ball back."

The recruiting has been a bit lukewarm, but it is just a matter of time before many schools see the talent that the Calhoun standout has. A few schools have already made their interest known.

"I have five division 1 offers from; Charlotte, FAU, Boston College, Western Kentucky, and Ga Tech. I have a bunch of other schools looking at me but have yet to offer, I just have to prove to them this season that I can play at that level."

Ohio State, Florida, Virginia, Duke, NC State, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee have all had contact with Williams in some fashion over the last year and a half. Many of which got a good look at him at a mega camp at Kennesaw State June 8th of 2021, where many college coaches are on hand.

Jerry Mack, the running back's coach for the Tennessee Vols paid close attention to Williams during the camp setting.

"He (Coach Mack) was liking my explosiveness on my routes and all; the first thing he looked at was my 40 time which was a 4.65 then. Now I'm at a 4.47, so I'm sure he would like that, knowing that my speed has gotten better, among other things in my game."

Caden Williams may be a do-it-all player for Calhoun, but the expectations are embraced.