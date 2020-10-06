A Look at Tennessee's Depth Chart Release Ahead of Saturday's Showdown With Georgia

Tennessee has released its depth chart for their upcoming matchup against Georgia on Saturday. There are a few noticeable differences to highlight on this week's depth chart compared to the one released before the Missouri game.

The first noticeable piece of information is that Cade Mays, yet to be featured on a depth chart, is now slated to start at Right Tackle against his former team on Saturday. Darnell Wright will serve as his backup, and he will likely see most of his time when Mays kicks into Right Guard at times.

That is pretty much the only marked change for this week's depth chart on the offensive side of the ball, as it still features plenty of "or" options across the board. Despite missing Saturday for an injury, Jahmir Johnson lists as an "or" with Wanya Morris at the left tackle position. Tennessee lists three possible starters at tight end for the third time this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are few changes.

Elijah Simmons joins Kurrott Garland and Aubrey Solomon as an "or" at the nose tackle position. Simmons has already started in two contests for the Vols this fall.

Elsewhere, it seems some of the dust is clearing at the linebacker position. Quavaris Crouch and Jeremy Banks have both shared reps, which will likely continue, but in each contest so far, they have both had an "or" beside their name. This week, there is a listed starter in Quavaris Crouch.

Also highlighted as the sole starter for the first time, Matthew Butler seems to have created some separation from Greg Emerson.

Shawn Shamburger has missed the last two contests for Tennessee, yet he has been the projected starter on the unofficial depth chart. Shamburger, expected to make his first appearance of the year on Saturday, is once again the starter on Tennessee's depth chart at the Star position.

You can view Tennessee's entire depth chart in the image below.