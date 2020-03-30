New Tennessee Staff Members Receiving High Praise from Recruiting Trail

Jeremy Pruitt's staff was overhauled in a sense this winter, as Tracy Rocker, Chris Rumph, David Johnson, and Kevin Sherrer all departed for new jobs. Pruitt made swift, efficient changes, and so far, the new hires are receiving rave reviews from the recruiting trail.

Former Tennessee running back, Jay Graham, returned home to join Pruitt's staff as the David Johnson's replacement at running backs coach. Graham wasted no time in hitting the recruiting trail in his home state of North Carolina, which is expected to be pivotal to Tennessee's 2021 class. One target Graham hosted, four-star back Kamarro Edmonds, had this to say about Graham, "it was a great impression, especially because it was my first time up there. I felt like he told me how he felt about me, and I felt like I could fit in because of the way coach talked about his hardworking players, and it reminded me of myself." Edmonds is a top-15 prospect on a national scale, and Graham has already made quick work to get Tennessee squarely into this race. He is recruiting other high profile targets, such as Cody Brown of Parkview (GA), as well.

Jimmy Brumbaugh came from Colorado to replace Tracy Rocker on the defensive line. Rocker was more than efficient in his on-field coaching, but his ability to recruit or lack thereof drew strong criticism from the Tennessee faithful. Brumbaugh came into Tennessee and jumped right into the fray. He went to work quickly on 2021 three-star Isaac Washington, who de-committed shortly after Rocker's departure. Washington told me, he started building a relationship with Brumbaugh almost immediately. Washington quickly re-committed to Tennessee on his first return visit to campus, and that was in large part because of the quick connection made with Brumbaugh. Tennessee was not on top-25 prospect Monkell Goodwine's top-8 list of schools, but that has changed since Brumbaugh arrived. Goodwine said in a recent interview with VR2, " they have not given up. Since coach Rocker left, Coach Brumbaugh came in and was like I need this kid. He came from Maryland, then he went to Colorado, and now he is at Tennessee. It was just like I need this kid, and I need to get him. Since then, they have just been talking to me."

Shelton Felton was on Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural staff in an off-field role, but he was quickly poached away by Akron to take an on-field role. Felton returned to Knoxville as outside linebackers coach for Jeremy Pruitt's 2020 coaching staff after the departure of Chris Rumph. Felton, a south Georgia native, has hit the recruiting trail hard as well. Tennessee's linebacker haul could be one of the nation's best if Felton and Niedermeyer hit on some of their top targets. Felton has already helped the Vols make a move on another south Georgia native in the 2022 class. Jaron Willis, said, "coach Felton extended the offer, and he is from the south, and it is just great having a talk about living down here and how he can relate to me."

Joe Osovet joined Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural staff from the Junior College ranks. Osovet came on in an off-field role, and he has continued to climb the ranks. If the last weekend of visitors flocking in from the Northeast doesn't tell you how well Osovet is doing on the recruiting trail, maybe a couple of quotes from these recruits will. Osovet opened the door with Goodwine, a 2021 prospect mentioned earlier, who had this to say, "the recruiter for this area, coach Os, we have been building a great relationship, and he is staying on me." Elite Nevada Tight end, Moliki Matavao, said, "I am building a great relationship with Coach Osovet." Osovet also played a key part in getting five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci to campus from Pennsylvania just before the break.

To win in the SEC, you have to recruit and have success with your top targets every single year. From an early sample size, it appears Pruitt's new staff additions are headed in the right direction.