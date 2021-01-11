Legendary Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson inducted to College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

In his iconic visor and mesh orange No. 27 jersey, legendary Vol Al Wilson is one of three Tennessee greats featured on the back of the JumboTron at Neyland Stadium.

Now, that likeness will have another home, too: the College Football Hall of Fame.

With this honor, Wilson joins Jason Witten, a fellow Neyland Stadium JumboTron occupant, in the Hall.

"It's truly a blessing to be considered one of the best to play the game at the collegiate level," said Wilson in a release from Tennessee. "To my teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation, this is our award!"

The National Football Foundation announced the 2021 Hall of Fame class Monday, prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State.

Wilson is listed with other notable college football greats, such as late Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, former Southern Cal quarterback Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

The full 2021 list can be seen below.

For four years, Wilson stalked backfields across the SEC, accumulating 272 total tackles.

He is the 25th Vol to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the first since Peyton Manning in 2017.

Tennessee’s 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth-most nationally.

Wilson, a Jackson, Tennessee, native, led the Vols to their sixth national title in 1998, earning consensus All-American honors that season.

He was known for his talent, but also for the intimidation and motivation he carried into any room.

In short, Wilson was transcendent, as his personality and talent carried well past the white lines of any field.

“He is so deserving,” said Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer in the same release. “Not only for the passion and effort he played with but for his leadership as captain of our 1998 national championship team.”

“Al was the epitome of a competitor,” Fulmer continued. “He knew the importance of preparation to be great, and he influenced others to follow his lead during the offseason, spring practice, summer workouts and certainly through the fall of that wonderful 1998 season. He was the ultimate teammate and respected by everyone for his dedication, hard work, love of the game and physical play. He found a way to connect personally with everyone on the team on and off the field.”

After leaving Tennessee, Wilson was taken by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He certainly made his mark in the NFL, too, tallying five Pro Bowl selections in seven years with the team.

Since his departure from Rocky Top, Wilson has returned to campus several times. One such appearance came this past fall, as Wilson spoke to Jeremy Pruitt’s team during a game week meeting.

He will officially be inducted with the 2021 and 2020 classes during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 7.

This isn’t the first Hall of Fame honor for Wilson, either.

He was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the state of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.