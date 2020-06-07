Robert Ayers Returns to Knoxville, Set to Join Local-Area Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Robert Ayers played in Knoxville for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2005-2008, and afterward, he was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ayers's career at Tennessee saw him total 113 tackles, 31.5 for loss, and 9 sacks. As a professional, Ayers played in 120 games totaling 34.5 sacks and 192 total tackles.

Now, Ayers, a product of Marlboro County HS (SC), will return to Knoxville in a new football role.

Yesterday, local-area high school, Knoxville Catholic, announced Ayers would join their high school staff. His position was not formally announced, but there is no doubt, Ayers will find himself working somewhere across the defensive front.

Tennessee signed defensive end Tyler Baron and offensive lineman Cooper Mays in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the local powerhouse has been a national recruiting hotbed for several years, producing the likes of Cade Mays and Amari Rogers.

The Vols do not currently have any 2021 targets at Knoxville Catholic, but 2022 do-it-all athlete Tommy Winton projects to be a key target in his cycle, while Kaden Martin, the son of Tee Martin, is a two-sport star for the Irish.

Ayers will serve as the second former Vol in as many years to assist at Catholic, as Rico McCoy was also on the sidelines last season.

Knoxville Catholic finished 7-4 during the 2019 campaign and will look for another return to the state playoffs under Head Coach Steve Matthews in 2020.