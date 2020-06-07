Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Robert Ayers Returns to Knoxville, Set to Join Local-Area Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Matthew Ray

Robert Ayers played in Knoxville for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2005-2008, and afterward, he was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ayers's career at Tennessee saw him total 113 tackles, 31.5 for loss, and 9 sacks. As a professional, Ayers played in 120 games totaling 34.5 sacks and 192 total tackles.

Now, Ayers, a product of Marlboro County HS (SC), will return to Knoxville in a new football role.

Yesterday, local-area high school, Knoxville Catholic, announced Ayers would join their high school staff. His position was not formally announced, but there is no doubt, Ayers will find himself working somewhere across the defensive front.

Tennessee signed defensive end Tyler Baron and offensive lineman Cooper Mays in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the local powerhouse has been a national recruiting hotbed for several years, producing the likes of Cade Mays and Amari Rogers.

The Vols do not currently have any 2021 targets at Knoxville Catholic, but 2022 do-it-all athlete Tommy Winton projects to be a key target in his cycle, while Kaden Martin, the son of Tee Martin, is a two-sport star for the Irish.

Ayers will serve as the second former Vol in as many years to assist at Catholic, as Rico McCoy was also on the sidelines last season.

Knoxville Catholic finished 7-4 during the 2019 campaign and will look for another return to the state playoffs under Head Coach Steve Matthews in 2020.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Returning Player Profile: Josh Palmer

Returning Player Profile: Wide Receiver Josh Palmer

CJ Eldridge

PFF Grades Jauan Jennings's 2019 Season Among Best in SEC in Past Two Seasons

Jauan Jennings 2019 Season receives high praise from PFF College football

Matthew Ray

A Look at Why Vols DT Target Page Remains a Key Piece to 2021 class

A look at what makes 2021 DT Payton Page so productive

Matthew Ray

A Look at Three Tennessee Freshmen Who Could Play a Major Role in 2020

These three freshmen will play a key role for the Tennessee Volunteers this fall

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: Vols Signees Start Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Trey Smith

Returning Player Profile: Trey Smith

CJ Eldridge

Vols Coaches, Players Address Community on National Crisis

Matthew Ray

Vol Legacy, Fast-Rising TE Bennett Christian Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment Surge

2022 TE Bennett Christian Talks Tennessee offer and more

Dale Dowden

93 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

The countdown until the start of the 2020 season continues with our look at the history of number 93.

David May