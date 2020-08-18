SI.com
Impact Analysis: Jeremy Banks Reinstated Into Tennessee’s Program

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is known for being fair when it comes to dismissing players for disciplinary reasons, but the then-second year coach had no choice but to remove linebacker Jeremy Banks from the Vols’ roster after multiple viral TMZ videos surfaced of the rising star. One video depicted the linebacker disrespectfully addressing a police officer, while another showed him being aggressive towards a female student. Banks would later apologize for his actions, and many believed that the former Volunteer would have a great career elsewhere in the college football world.

However, Banks never entered the transfer portal after his dismissal and instead opted to remain enrolled at the University of Tennessee; which led many to believe that the door was open to a potential reinstatement into the program. On Monday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the rumor by officially welcoming the rising star back to the program — wiping the slate of Banks’ past mistakes clean.

What does Banks bring back to the table?

Due to the graduation of Daniel Bituli, the Vols have a void to fill at the linebacker position. While rising sophomore Henry To’o To’o is coming off an extraordinary season, and is expected to take more of a leadership role for the Vols in light of Bituli’s departure, Banks’ return offers much more of a cushion at the position.

It is also worth noting that Banks’ reinstatement takes pressure off of redshirt sophomore J.J. Peterson, who has struggled to adjust to the SEC waters since signing with the Vols back during Pruitt’s first recruiting class. It also allows incoming freshmen Martavius French and Bryson Eason to take a season to acclimate to life in the SEC, rather than jumping straight in — as they originally would have had to do if Banks was not an option.

In addition to being a force to be reckoned with on the field, Banks is known for being a natural leader on the sideline and locker room — which could make up for the loss of Daniel Bituli, a vocal leader, for his teammates.

What precedent does the decision set?

Jeremy Pruitt’s decision to reinstate Banks sets the precedent that he is willing to offer second chances to players for good behavior. Despite Banks’ past mistakes, Pruitt decided against holding it against him after he displayed good behavior for just under a year.

If Pruitt continues this precedent then it could open the door to former players returning to the team after previously being dismissed, which will give players a bit more leeway when all eyes are on them — which also further solidifies Pruitt’s reputation as a player’s coach.

The bottom line

In the end, Banks’ reinstatement will pay off dividends for Tennessee on and off the field — giving them a much stronger linebackers unit, while also offering a voice of leadership in the locker room and on the sidelines. It will be very interesting to see how Banks reacts to seeing the field for the first time in a year in the Vols’ season-opener against South Carolina, as he was viewed as a guy who would do anything to play ball during his original tenure in orange and white.

