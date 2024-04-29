Bleacher Report Releases "Way-Too-Early" 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been mocked as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Bleacher Report.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was the top pass rusher in the SEC during his sophomore season. He tallied 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception for the Vols. Pearce earned consensus All-SEC first-team honors and continues to earn NFL Draft hype with one season left until he becomes draft-eligible.
Bleacher Report released their "way-too-early" 2025 NFL mock draft, with the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 1 overall pick. Their scouting department saw the talent at a premium position and had the Panthers select Pearce with the No. 1 overall pick. Tennessee has only had one No. 1 overall pick in the Super Era—quarterback Peyton Manning to the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft.
"The Carolina Panthers have done a lot this offseason to get Bryce Young some help," their scouting department wrote. "However, it might have come at the expense of their best pass-rusher, Brian Burns, who was traded to the Giants. While the Panthers did sign Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in free agency, both inked two-year deals that have a potential out after this season, according to Spotrac. Using the No. 1 overall pick on James Pearce Jr., who would have been the top edge defender if he were eligible this year, per Pro Football Focus, would be a smart move."
