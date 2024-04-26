James Pearce Jr. Projected to Go No. 1 Overall
Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has gotten a lot of predraft hype entering the 2024 college football season, and he's an early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in his class. While the run of 2025 NFL mock drafts hasn't come out yet, he should be a consensous top-5 pick.
Pro Football Focus touted Pearce as a No. 1 overall talent, and 247Sports went as far as to mock him to the Carolina Panthers with the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Panthers are once again set to be the worst team in the NFL, and they can't catch a break as far as the quarterback cycle goes (frankly, they did it to themselves with what they traded last year to move up for Bryce Young). If the Panthers indeed are picking first here, then they probably have a quarterback issue, but nobody in 2025 profiles as good enough to go first overall. This would either be a trade-back or a spot for college football's best edge-rusher, James Pearce Jr.. of Tennessee. Pearce is actually from Charlotte, so this is a fun one for the Panthers and perhaps he can be their next Julius Peppers. Pearce led the SEC in sacks with 10 for his second season at Tennessee, adding 53 pressures. There are makings of a dominant pass-rusher here." - 247Sports on James Pearce Jr.
