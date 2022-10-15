Bold Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama

No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their game predictions.

Matt

Historically, even last season, it has been the big defensive play that has broke the game open for Alabama. If Tennessee is going to beat the Tide, they are going to have make a scoring play on defense or special teams to win this ball. I like Tennessee to seal this one late with a defensive score. That is bold given how Alabama protects the football, especially if No.9 is behind center. I don't think Young will be 100 percent if he goes, meaning Tennessee will have their opportunities throughout this ball game to make a play on defense.

Jack

My bold prediction is simple. Tennessee and Alabama haven't both scored 40 points in the rivalry game since 2003, nearly 20 years ago.

If there's a Tennessee offense that can score 40 against a Nick Saban defense, it's the 2022 Volunteers.

My bold prediction is that BOTH score 40 in a wild affair that goes wire-to-wire.

Eric

Will Anderson is one of – if not the best player in college football. His pass rush ability changes the outcome of games. However, that comes with a price: the Vols will know where he is at all times. While just knowing where he is might not be enough for his superb ability, I think that the Vols will be able to contain him. These are bold predictions for a reason, and I have the Vols holding Anderson to zero sacks. The Vols held a stout LSU pass rush last week without a sack, even in the absence of Gerald Mincey. The o-line will have even more motivation to protect its quarterback this week, and stopping Wi

