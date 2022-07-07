Breaking: Elite ATH Cameron Seldon Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Moments ago, 2023 all-purpose athlete Cameron Seldon announced his college commitment to the University of Tennessee on CBS Sports HQ. Prior to the public reveal, Seldon discussed why Tennessee was his school of choice with Volunteer Country.

"I would say the way they run their offense and the way the receivers and backs get touches," Seldon said of why Tennessee was the right fit for him. "That was big for me to see."

The product Tennessee put on the field last fall quickly caught Seldon's attention and allowed them to beat out strong pushes from Maryland and Penn State.

"Just the tempo they play at with playing fast," Seldon said of the appeal to play in an offense like Tennessee's. "They like to score a lot of points which is good. (I see myself) Moving all over that offense and getting plenty of shots with the football in my hands.

At 6'2", 220lbs and with track speed, Tennessee views Seldon as a guy that can play in the slot, on the edge or even in the backfield. He can be a chess piece in multiple formations, similar to what Deebo Samuel was for the San Francisco 49ers last fall. Kelsey Pope and Jerry Mack, along with Josh Heupel and Alex Golesh, were pivotal in selling Seldon on his fit at Tennessee.

"I would say that was really important," Seldon said of the opportunity to play for Mack and Pope as an all-purpose threat. "They are really cool guys and have been cool with me during my recruitment. They don't try to do too much. They just try to be who they are."

Seldon hasn't had a chance to be around Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava in person yet, but he values the fact the Vols are bringing in a signal-caller of his caliber that can facilitate the ball all over the field.

Seldon is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, athlete prospects in America. He has been heavily recruited since last fall, with several teams even offering him the chance to play defensive back. It has been a lot to process, but he has worked through it all to allow himself to reach this point.

"I mean, I don't really get excited," Seldon said of seeing the recruiting process wind down with his commitment. "I just go with the flow and take things as they come. One thing about it is with the decision, I don't have to think about talking to 1000 different coaches a day and texting and getting on calls. I guess not doing the recruiting process, basically (is what I will be most excited about)."

Now that Seldon is committed to the Vols, what can Tennessee fans expect in the all-purpose talent?

"They are getting a hardworking, dedicated dude that is always going to be me," Seldon said of what the Vols are getting in him as a player. "I am going to give everything I got no matter the situation or circumstance. I am working for something that is totally different. I am coming hard every day with the intention of outworking everybody. I will always be putting in extra work and hours to get that. I have a point to prove each practice, each workout, and each game. They are also going to get a good person on and off the field."