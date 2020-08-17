Happening Now: Full SEC, Tennessee football schedules revealed for 2020 season

At long last, the wait is over— SEC football is back.

Each conference team begins its fall camp practices this week.

Today at 3 p.m. ET, Week 1 opponents were revealed for each team on The Paul Finebaum Show.

For Tennessee, that first week will include a date with South Carolina on September 26 in Columbia.

The last time these two teams met, the Vols took down the Gamecocks 41-21 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Now, the SEC has gone even further, revealing the fully modified, 10-game schedule for each team across the conference.

Of course, the SEC already announced each team’s two additional opponents, with the Vols facing Auburn on The Plains and hosting Texas A & M in Knoxville this season.

The entire slate has been revealed now, though, with Tennessee’s full schedule as follows: