Skip to main content

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee's upcoming SEC opener against the Florida Gators is officially sold out, Tennessee announced Wednesday evening. 

The 15th-ranked Vols will take on SEC East rival Florida next Saturday, as the Akron game is up next on UT's schedule. 

If the Big Orange defeat Akron, which is almost a guarantee, Tennessee will start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. 

Hendon Hooker's production has been a significant reason for Tennessee's fast start, as the senior has accounted for 546 passing yards and and six total touchdowns. Hooker has received great production out of his trio of wide receivers, as well, with Bru McCoy, jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman all off to fast starts in 2022. Tillman currently is second in the SEC in receiving yards behind South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr. 

The Vols currently sit at 2-0 after knocking off the reigning ACC Champions Pitt in their own house on Saturday, coming out on top in a 34-27 overtime thriller. The Vols blew out Ball State 59-10 in Week one. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fact that Tennessee-Florida is sold out should come as no surprise. The Vols currently have loads of momentum after beating Pitt. And with a rival such as Florida coming to Knoxville, next Saturday serves as the perfect storm for Tennessee fans, who are anxious for a UT win over the Gators, something that has only happened once in the past 17 seasons.

In addition, the sellout was inevitable given the fact that the student ticket system, Big Orange Tix, crashed Wednesday morning as soon as tickets became available to UT students. 

The short amount of time it took Tennessee-Florida to be sold out is a pre-curser to how rocking the environment will be in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, especially with rumors and hints from the Tennessee Athletic Department that they bring back the 'Checker Neyland' movement for 2022. 

Neyland was checkered and sold out in Tennessee's home loss to Ole Miss last year. 

There is a chance the Florida game will be the second consecutive sold out game in Neyland Stadium, as Danny White tweeted the Akron game was within 1,000 tickets of reaching the mark. 

The Vols and Gators will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville next Saturday for what is the CBS Game of the Week. 

Tony Vitello
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball's SEC Conference Schedule Announced

By Matt Ray
0108DA34-D9D5-4D01-BC4B-155FEE329399
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Akron

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023681_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols OC Alex Golesh Discusses Tennessee's Offense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Coach Tim Banks of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols DC Tim Banks Discusses Tennessee's Defense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023088_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Talks Pitt Performance, More

By Matt Ray
053A5DB4-E96F-473C-9EA2-B258CDA3A030
Recruiting

Commits, Targets React to Tennessee's Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
5E19AE17-2EDB-45C1-8B32-0218190CE6AE
Football

Byron Young Earns SEC Honor After Productive Day Against Pittsburgh

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19021903_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Kicker McGrath Discusses 51-Yard Field Goal Against Pitt

By Matt Ray