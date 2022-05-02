Breaking: Vols Land Ohio State Transfer DB Turrentine

Coming out of high school at Ensworth in Nashville as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Andre Turrentine chose Ohio State over Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and numerous others.

After one season in Columbus, Turrentine opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this week.

Now, Turrentine has announced his commitment to Tennessee just moments ago.

During his time at Ohio State last fall, Turrentine saw action in four games, but did not record any stats. He will come to Tennessee as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

Turrentine's versatility makes him a significant addition for the Vols because he can and likely will play multiple spots across the secondary rotation.

"I view myself as an athlete," Turrentine told Sports Illustrated in a previous interview. "I believe I can play anything on the field. I believe I am smart as a defensive player. Whenever I am on the field I am just looking to make an impact."

"I feel like I there are players that are freak athletes, players out there with the measurables, players that are 6’4 or 6’5 and run 4.4 forties, guys that jump out of the gym," Turrentine added at the time. "I feel like what I bring to the game is that I am a smart player. I play using my head and slow the game down instead of trying to make a play off of athleticism. I feel like that is what is going to translate to the next level. When all players are equal on the same level athletically then it does not separate them.”

He joins a secondary group consisting of Tre Flowers, Jaylen McCollough, Christian Charles, Tamarion McDonald, Cheyenne Labbruzza, Warren Burrell, Brandon Turnage, Kamal Hadden, Doneiko Slaughter, Deshawn Rucker, and Dee Williams.