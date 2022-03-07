Breaking: Tennessee Vols Promote From Within For New WR Coach

Tennessee did not waste time in hiring a new wide receivers coach, and Josh Heupel did so by promoting from within.

Sources confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that assistant wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope will be promoted to receivers coach, replacing Kodi Burns.

Pope joined Heupel’s inaugural staff last February after leaving Gardner-Webb, where he served as Wide Receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

"Kelsey was a natural fit for this role and someone our players trust and have the utmost respect for," Heupel said in a press release following the announcement. "He has a clear understanding of what it takes for our wide receivers to be successful in this offense. He knows how to connect with people and cultivate relationships, and he's going to be a tireless recruiter."

"I am excited to help continue the momentum we established last season," Pope said in the same press release . "I have seen firsthand just how much Tennessee football means to people year-round. It's a special place, and the players in our locker room are eager to take the next step in their development. They have worked extremely hard thus far this offseason. I can't wait until the start of spring practice, and I look forward to making an impact in recruiting. I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity."

Pope is considered a rising star in the league and was a successful wide receiver at Samford, earning all-conference honors three times before going to the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

The 29-year-old Pope is an Alabama native with ties to the Yellow Hammer state and the state of North Carolina.

The open position received plenty of interest, but Pope eventually became the front-runner after a highly successful interview session earlier this week. His youth and energy will be welcomed on the trail for the Vols as he already has a relationship with the top recruiting targets for Tennessee in the 2023 class.

The current players in the room have advocated for Pope and the way he teaches since the position opened up.

It was a matter of time until Pope got his shot at running a room at the Power Five level, and it just so happens the time is now. He will have a lofty challenge ahead of him on the recruiting trail as Tennessee is involved with multiple top 100 wide receivers.

However, he inherits a young, talented wide receiver room that is ready to work for him and should have a productive season in 2022. The ceiling is extremely high for what he can accomplish in year two in Tennessee's offensive system.