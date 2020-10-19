Brumbaugh’s Out: What it Means, What It Impacts, and What's Next

Jeremy Pruitt made a somewhat shocking staff move on Sunday night when Jimmy Brumbaugh was relieved of his duties as Tennessee's defensive line coach. The timing and optics of the decision seem odd, so we take a look at what it means, what it impacts, and what it means here.

What It Means

For one, Jeremy Pruitt is brutally honest, and he has criticized Tennessee's pass rush heavily. However, all of that does not fall on Brumbaugh's shoulders. Darrel Middleton missed the first game for COVID protocol, Emmitt Gooden was dismissed before the start of the season, Aubrey Solomon was limited in camp, so there has to be more to it than just performance after four games. Pruitt is already facing criticism over his offensive choices, which has only amplified following this move. It is apparent there was a serious disconnect between the two. At one point on Saturday, Pruitt was visibly irritated on the sidelines at the assistant coach, as Kentucky continued to have success on the ground against the Vols. Pruitt will speak to the media today, and I am sure this will be the first question asked, if not addressed in his opening statement. It is simple on the outside, Pruitt demands perfection, and Brumbaugh was not meeting the expectations. That said, Pruitt has now left the door open to even more criticism on the offensive side of the ball.

What It Impacts

For starters, this certainly has to impact the morale of Tennessee's defensive line. The unit has battled through injuries and played at a higher level than most thought they would. From hearing Tennessee players speak on Brumbaugh, they enjoyed what he brought to the table, on and off the field. Barring a behind the scenes catastrophic meltdown from Brumbaugh that forced him out the door, the unit is likely disappointed by the news and feel they let their coach down. Elsewhere, Tennessee's efforts on the recruiting trail could certainly be impacted by this. Isaac Washington de-committed after Tracy Rocker's contract was not renewed, only to re-commit after making a strong connection with Brumbaugh. It is easy to see that this move could once again impact his recruitment. Tennessee's remaining targets on the defensive line include Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Tywone Malone. Malone's relationship is built around Pruitt and Osovet, but Ingram-Dawkins has worked to forge a relationship with Brumbaugh. The Vols efforts on the recruiting trail could at least be slowed.

What's Next

It is the middle of the season, so can Tennessee make a hire that is not from within? Jeremy Pruitt will address that at lunchtime, but the name that is being thrown around is Tosh Lupoi. Lupoi and Pruitt's connection is obvious, but as of today, Lupoi is the defensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Dan Quinn is ousted, so Lupoi could look to come back to the college ranks, where he has been a successful defensive coordinator and elite recruiter. Tennessee will make a statement if they make a move with the finances it would take to bring Lupoi to Knoxville. There does not seem to be another off-field assistant that could fill the void, so Pruitt and Ansley could assume the duties, time will tell, and it should not take long, as Pruitt is scheduled to address the media at Noon ET.