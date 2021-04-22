Bryson Eason 'Bought In 100 Percent', Sees 'Different Vibe' Under Josh Heupel's Staff

As Josh Heupel works to rebuild the Tennessee program, he continues to see an enormous amount of buy-in from the players inside his program.

"The level of buy-in has been phenomenal from our players," Heupel said in March. "The accountability factor, those guys wanted it, they have bought into it, they are trusting the process of getting ourselves ready to go compete in spring ball. We call this the first quarter of our off-season with the strength and conditioning side of it. (We) are starting to get some installs as far as what we are doing in all three phases of the game as well, but the guys have been great. Great energy, great buy-in, excited about what we are doing. Great chemistry in the locker room, I think as well. Those are all things we are going to have to continue to develop here as we move through this off-season process."

Now, Tennessee's current players are starting to echo Heupel's sentiments, with Bryson Eason being the latest.

"I took it as an opportunity and was licking my chops and couldn't wait to get to spring ball whoever the coach was coming in," Eason said about the opportunity he saw when players around him entering the transfer portal. "Luckily, it was Coach Heup, who brings great energy and tells us we take it day after day. We can't get yesterday back, so we have to focus on today, and who knows what tomorrow holds. Coach Heupel has done a great job so far, and I am all for it. I am bought in 100 percent."

A large part of Eason's buy-in may be due to the culture Heupel is starting to create, as well as the changes to practices.

"With the previous staff, for me, it was more of a military-style form of practice," Eason stated. "It was very strict and things like that. Nothing to those other guys, but with this practice, it is more catered to us, the team, and the players. We have music, and it just a whole different kind of energy level out there. We are out there competing and having fun and going at each other with some really good competition. The vibe and the environment are completely different than what it was last year and what I experienced."

Eason is expected to be a key contributor on the defensive line for the Vols this fall.