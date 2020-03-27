Tennessee's coaching staff is one of the most talented in the country, as Jeremy Pruitt has proven effective and efficient in making impactful hires since arriving in Knoxville in 2018. With all sports on hold, we take an opportunity to look at the facts, strengths, and question marks around each coach over this Coaches Corner series, and we start with Tee Martin.

The Facts

Martin has an expansive role for the Volunteers, as he serves as Assistant Head, Passing Game Coordinator, and Wide Receivers coach. Martin's history on Rocky Top goes without saying, but now, he is trying to help the program return to its former glory. Martin's receiver room was loaded with talented upperclassmen and was one of, if not the most productive unit on the team. Martin's group saw Marquez Callaway, Jauan Jennings, and Josh Palmer all have productive seasons. Jennings and Callaway both had over 600 yards, with Jennings narrowly missing the 1,000-yard mark. The most productive game for the unit was Missouri when Jennings, Palmer, and Callaway all totaled over 100 receiving yards. Now, the final fact heading into the 2020 season is Martin is tasked with reloading this group after the departure of Jennings and Callaway. The Vols must have consistency at the position if they hope to continue to grow the program. Palmer is back for one more year, with guys like Ramel Keyton, Deangelo Gibbs, and freshman Jalin Hyatt expected to make the most of their opportunity for increased playing time.

Martin's Strengths

Martin has helped develop elite players throughout his career such as JuJu Smith Schuster, Nelson Agoholor, Marquise Lee, and Robert Woods at USC, in addition to, Randall Cobb at Kentucky. He has a large task at hand here, but he has guys in and coming into the program that are bought into his message. Martin is going into his second year at Tennessee, and the returning players at the position know what he demands. He could have a couple of stars in Ramel Keyton and Deangelo Gibbs if both guys play to their potential. The recruits coming in are guys Martin bought into early before the ranking services ever did, and he showed his prowess as an evaluator. Martin has a unique opportunity to make a mark with this young receiver corps, and he should be up to the challenge.

Biggest Questions for Martin in 2020

How can you say anything bad about Tee Martin? He is a guy who has always exuded confidence and is known for his high character. Martin has been successful in every facet of the football world, and there is no sign of him letting up. The biggest concern for Martin is that he did not have a lot of young receivers pick up major experience last season, but even that is out of his control in a sense. Regardless of last season's production, football is a prove it now business, and Martin will be in that spot this season with his receivers. On the recruiting trail, Martin has been productive in bringing in his guys, and his evaluations of Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Calloway both paid off in the end, but Martin has been listed as the primary recruiter on 10 five-stars according to 247, so Tennessee fans are still waiting for that type of success on Rocky Top. Martin will have no problem bringing top talent to Tennessee, but he is going to make sure he gets guys that fit the mold. How can Martin make these young guys gel, what is he going to bring to the passing game with a new style of receiver, and how can he do all of this in such a short period, whenever it may be that football returns.

Martin was first on our coaches' corner list because his success this season could be the most telling on how Tennessee's season goes. Martin is tasked with navigating a crowded QB room and young receivers in efforts to be an efficient passing game coordinator.