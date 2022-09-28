Cordarrelle Patterson Wins Tennessee-Florida Bet Against Kyle Pitts

The Tennessee Volunteers and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson are in good spirits right now after both of their respective teams won this past weekend, with the Vols defeating Florida and Patterson's Falcons knocking off the Seahawks.

However, things might be going extra well for Patterson this week, and it's not just because his former school defeated one of their most bitter rivals.

According to ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Patterson won a bet with Kyle Pitts that Tennessee would beat Florida.

Pitts of course lost the bet as the Big Orange beat the Gators 38-33. So what did the loser in Pitts have to do?

Wear orange and white checkered overalls.

While Rothstein's tweet mentions there is no photo, Patterson soon came to the rescue, tweeting out a hilarious photo of the former Gator star in orange and white overalls.

Patterson and Pitts were crucial pieces in the Falcons' first win of the season, as the VFL Patterson exploded for a career-high 141 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Pitts had a season-best five catches for 87 yards.

While Tennessee has their open week this week, Patterson will be back at it Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Cleveland Browns.