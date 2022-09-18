Skip to main content

Danny White Announces Return of Checker Neyland For Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has announced that the Checker Neyland tradition will return for the Vols upcoming Top-25 matchup against the Florida Gators. 

The movement was most recently used in the Vols' 2021 matchup against Ole Miss that Tennessee lost close. 

The '#CheckerNeyland' tradition displays the Vols checkerboard pattern throughout the stadium. In the case for next weekend, it will be showcased in a sold-out Neyland Stadium. This game will serve as the sixth Checker Neyland in program history. 

Below is a message from Tennessee Athletics:

"Fans are encouraged to wear orange or white, depending on their seat location. To find out if your seat section is orange or white, go to CheckerNeyland.com and enter your section/row/seat number as it appears on your digital ticket.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and have their digital parking passes and tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee football are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, Neyland Stadium Will Call and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here."

Kickoff between the Vols and Gators is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

