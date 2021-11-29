Director of Recruiting: Vols Getting 'Athletic, Instinctual' DB In Christian Harrison

Moments ago, Tennessee landed its fifteenth verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison. The touted peach state defender is one of the late bloomers to the class, so many of our readers may not be as familiar with him or his game, which is why Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. shared his analysis of Harrison's game with Volunteer Country on Monday afternoon.

"Tennessee picked up a late-riser to bet on Monday evening in Christian Harrison," Garcia Jr. said. "NFL -- and competitive -- bloodlines aside, the one-year rise of one of Georgia's top defenders is enticing enough to celebrate in Knoxville. As a senior, the two-way standout worked safety and wide receiver spots with production, finding the end zone on offense and turning teams over on defense. At 6', near 200 pounds, he has the chance to move throughout a secondary based on ball skills, experience and production."

The tape does not lie, and Garcia Jr. was impressed with what the versatile defender showed in his senior campaign.

"The senior calls himself Coach Harrison for a reason, with evidence littered in his 2021 tape," he continued. "Working cornerback most of the season, there is just a feel he shows in both man and zone roles, with quick instincts turned into action on either side. Soft hands and elite tracking ability shine regardless of where he lines up, with enough size and speed to make up for lost ground. From a physical standpoint, there will be reminders of his father in coming downhill to make a play and finishing through contact -- often jarring the ball loose in the process."

Garcia Jr. believes that Harrsison's size, physical skillset and mental makeup could lead to him finding an early role on Rocky Top.

"Harrison has enough athleticism and intellect to bait passers while possessing more tangible traits to play at the line of scrimmage and flip his hips without wasted motion on defense," Garcia Jr. concluded. "He mixes up his tendencies and shows mature disguise skill at corner on a frame that can still be added on to. Agressive to a point, he knows how to stay in phase and stack pass-catchers legally at the same rate he can work off of blocks to the point where a nickel or safety tyle role could be a quick path to playing time in the SEC East."