Elijah Herring Visiting Colorado Buffaloes
Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and will visit the Colorado Buffaloes.
Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week. The Vols' leading tackler from a season ago was in a tough position with several incoming young players who would push for playing time. Herring opted to transfer out with two remaining seasons of eligibility.
On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Herring will visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday. Wiltfong noted that Penn State and Pittsburgh are also involved, but Deion Sanders and company will get the first crack at his services. Herrring's younger brother, Caleb, is an edge rusher for Tennessee who signed in the 2023 cycle. He remains with the program after his brother's departure.
He appeared in 25 games during his tenure with the Vols, making eleven starts as a middle linebacker during his sophomore season. He logged 79 tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection during the 2023 season, leading Tennessee in tackles during his second season with the program. He was part of head coach Josh Heupel's first signing class with the Vols. Herring ranked as the No. 749 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
● Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1 ● Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.