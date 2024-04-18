Volunteer Country

Elijah Herring Visiting Colorado Buffaloes

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and will visit the Colorado Buffaloes.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring (44) raises his hands on the field during a football game
Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring (44) raises his hands on the field during a football game / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week. The Vols' leading tackler from a season ago was in a tough position with several incoming young players who would push for playing time. Herring opted to transfer out with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Herring will visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday. Wiltfong noted that Penn State and Pittsburgh are also involved, but Deion Sanders and company will get the first crack at his services. Herrring's younger brother, Caleb, is an edge rusher for Tennessee who signed in the 2023 cycle. He remains with the program after his brother's departure.

He appeared in 25 games during his tenure with the Vols, making eleven starts as a middle linebacker during his sophomore season. He logged 79 tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection during the 2023 season, leading Tennessee in tackles during his second season with the program. He was part of head coach Josh Heupel's first signing class with the Vols. Herring ranked as the No. 749 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.