Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite DL Tyre West Over Florida State

Tennessee has won out in the Tyre West sweepstakes. West, a long-time Georgia commitment, announced his decision to commit to and sign with the Vols moments ago at a ceremony at his school.

The ultimate decision came down to Tennessee and Florida State in the end, and the Vols pulled a major upset in this one.

Florida State worked tirelessly in this one for months, and according to multiple sources, the Seminoles expected to land West's commitment leading into the early signing period.

Tennessee hosted West last weekend on an official visit, and the time spent with Rodney Garner clearly allowed the momentum to swing in the Vols player.

West had a decorated prep career at Tift County (Ga.) high school as he was named to the AJC Super 11 coming into the 2021 season due to his impressive accolades.

"West is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century."

West joins DL Jordan Phillips in the 2022 class on the defensive line. The Vols will likely look to the transfer portal to add at least one more body to the defensive front, and they will continue to recruit 2022 DL Ahmad Moten from Cardinal Gibbons in Florida.

The 6'3", 280lbs, consensus top-150 recruit and inside-out lineman will bring plenty of versatility to Rodney Garner's position group.