Elite Edge Eddrick Houston Ready For First Game Day Experience on Rocky Top

Lawrenceville, Ga.-- Highly sought after 2024 pass rusher Eddrick Houston is ready for his first look at Rocky Top on a game day. The standout prospect from Buford High School (Ga.) helped his team move to 9-0 last night, and he will head to Rocky Top today to check out Josh Heupel's program. Houston discussed the upcoming visit with Volunteer Country.

"I have been communicating with Coach Rodney Garner and Coach Brian Jean-Mary," Houston said of the relationship with Tennessee. "They have been recruiting me and asking me to get up there. So, I knew Kentucky would be a good game for me to get up there and see them."

Houston likes the conversation with the Tennessee coaches, as it is not all about football all the time. They check in on his day-to-day as well.

"They check in on me and see how school is going, practice is going, and ask me when I am going to come up there and check them out," Houston said of this. "I like that about them."

Houston uses his 6'3", 255lbs frame and athleticism to do a lot for his Buford high school team, playing tight end, defensive end, three technique and multiple special teams roles, but Tennessee sees him as a defensive end.

"They see me as a defensive end," Houston said of what Tennessee has told him about fit. "Just an outside rusher, with the scheme they play."

Houston has been to Knoxville for a visit previously, but today will prove as his first game day experience, and he is looking forward to it.

"I am looking for a lot of energy, especially with Kentucky being highly ranked," Houston said of what he expects on this visit. "They have both been playing their hearts out, it should be a good game."

Tennessee will get a chance to impress Houston this weekend, before he cuts his list to ten in the coming weeks. He knows what the Vols need to do make sure they are on that list.

"I am going to put my top ten out soon," Houston said on Friday night. "I really just need to see their environment and how they treat their recruits (for them to make the list.)"

Houston already holds offers from multiple major players, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio State among numerous others, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I am really looking for community, athletics and academics," Houston said of this. "That is really all I am looking for."