Everything to Know About Harrison Bailey Ahead of His First Start

Harrison Bailey was the cornerstone of Tennessee's 2020 class, and his time has arrived in Knoxville. We have been told by sources that Bailey will get his first start today against Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and we have everything you need to know about him here.

BIO

Harrison Clay Bailey

6-5, 225 pounds

Marietta High School (Ga.)

Major- Management

4.83 40-yard dash

33.4 inch vertical

Past

Bailey exploded onto the recruiting scene at 14 years old. It was inevitable as he trained with one of the best QB gurus in America with Tony Ballard from a young age, and he quickly caught the attention of big names like Cam Newton. He picked up his first offer just a couple of months after turning 14 from the University of Miami. He Reported over 20 Division 1 Offers over the course of his prep career, but ultimately chose Tennessee over Michigan on November 29th, 2018. Bailey said when he committed, "if you know anything about me, you know that I like to build things around me. I feel like if I go to Tennessee, I can be me and do that right away." However, Bailey always wanted to be at Tennessee. At eight years old, he took a trip to tour the University with Born to Compete, and he told one of the partners, Alex Benson, "Alex, I am going to come here."

Bailey had a storied prep career that was capped by a 7A GHSA State Championship last fall. Bailey is currently fourth all-time in Georgia High School History with 12,119 passing yards. His career-best game was 480 yards. He finished second all-time in most passing yards in a season last fall with 4,674 yards. Bailey is tied for 3rd all-time with 120 passing touchdowns. He is tied for fourth all-time for passing touchdowns in a season (50) with Deshaun Watson. Bailey threw for 6 touchdowns, three times in his prep career.

Present

Bailey early enrolled at Tennessee but his first spring practice was swiftly canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite not having the virus at the start of fall camp, Bailey was listed as a close contact to someone who did, and he was forced to miss the first two weeks of camp, which sent him to the back of the quarterback room as the Vols moved towards the start of the season. Bailey has appeared in three contests this fall, all of it in mop-up duty. He has completed 14 of 23 passes with zero touchdowns and two interceptions (both against Arkansas). He led the Vols on their final touchdown drive against Auburn. Bailey completed passes to multiple different receivers, which is what you should expect from him today. Bailey's favorite professional player is Aaron Rodgers, and he has that same gunslinger mentality. If Tennessee allows him the opportunity, he will sling the ball down the field and take chances that he sees available.I have probably covered Bailey more than any other Tennessee media member to date, and I can tell you that he is confident in his ability to drive the ball to all three levels of the field, he is more mobile than most give him credit for, and he has a very short memory. I have watched him open games with an interception and come back with four touchdowns. He can withstand a hit, and I have been told that he led a game-winning drive with a broken collarbone during the early stages of his prep career. Bailey has continued to impress at practice, and it is our understanding that there is a buzz around him getting the opportunity to take the helm and show what he can do. It is also our understanding that JG is the QB in COVID-19 protocol, but that he could be ready for today's game. So, the only thing we are not sure on what to expect is how much of a leash Bailey will have, but turning to him at this point, indicates that Tennessee could be ready to roll forward with him to close out the season.

Future

Bailey was brought to Tennessee to be the future of this team, and now he will get an opportunity to showcase his talents against Tennessee's biggest SEC East Rival during a 3:30 CBS Game. The Vols game against Vandy next week is likely in jeopardy due to COVID and opt-out issues, but Bailey should get the nod moving forward for Tennessee. As far as the future, I guess I'll find out with you guys and gals at 3:30 p.m.