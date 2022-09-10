Final Betting Lines for Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

No. 24 Tennessee is set to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Arguably the most significant game for the Vols in the Josh Heupel era, this game will serve as the first Top-25 matchup since Heupel took the reins at UT.

Despite being the road team, the Vols have been favored all week by Caesar's Sportsbook, with the spread starting at Tennessee favored by four points before steaming to a whole touchdown.

Below is where the spread and over/under have settled at approximately six hours before kickoff.

Caesar's Sportsbook:

Tennessee -6.0; -110. Pittsburgh +6.0; -110

––Money Line: Tennessee -254; Pittsburgh +178

––Over/Under: 64.5

FanDuel Sportsbook:

Tennessee -5.5; -110. Pittsburgh +5.5; -110

––Money Line: Tennessee -225; Pittsburgh +184

––Over/Under: 64.5

Draft Kings Sportsbook:

Tennessee -5.5; -110. Pittsburgh +5.5; -110

––Money Line: Tennessee -210; Pittsburgh +180

––Over/Under: 64.5

After going 4-8 against the spread in 2021, Tennessee is off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after covering the 33.5-point spread against Ball State last week.

Pitt is 0-1 against the spread to start this season after failing to cover the 8.5 points in Week 1 against West Virginia. The Mountaineers were able to keep it close against the reigning ACC Champs in the re-installment of the Backyard Brawl, taking Pitt down to the wire before J.T. Daniels threw a pick-six to give the Panthers a 38-31 late fourth quarter lead.

The Panthers were tremendous against the spread in their impressive 2021 season, however, posting a 9-3 record.