    December 14, 2021
    Former Tennessee LB Morven Joseph Announces Transfer Destination

    Morven Joseph entered the transfer portal on November 8th, just ahead of Tennessee's matchup with Georgia.

    Joseph posted on his twitter at the time.

    Now, after being in the transfer portal for almost a month, the former consensus four-star recruit has found a new home at Florida Atlantic. 

    Joseph saw action in twelve games at Tennessee with most of his work coming as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor. He was not a part of the Tennessee travel roster at any stage this season and he was never truly able to lock into one position during his time at Tennessee despite his athleticism, which linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary mentioned earlier this year. 

    "Morven has been with us at the inside linebacker spot, and we have some specific packages where we’re going to try to use him as a pass-rusher, because we feel like he does that really well,” Brian Jean-Mary said during preseason camp. His big thing is he’s another guy that was an edge guy in high school that’s learning to play stack linebacker, because it’s a difference. It’s more read-and-react, and when you’re an edge guy, you’re more react-and-read. Right now, he’s still trying to learn what to do as far as a stack linebacker. MoJo is an interesting player to evaluate, because he’s such a good athlete, sometimes he might look like it’s taking him a little while to process, but when you really look at it, he’s getting there faster than other people because he’s such a good athlete. With guys like that, you want to make sure you put them in positions to have success. I think he’s progressing at the rate that we want him to."

    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Morven Joseph #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
