Former Tennessee Players React to Win vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium. This was the third straight game inside Neyland that the Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Crimson Tide in Neyland.

This win was very special, as nearly everyone was counting the Vols out, and they were viewed as underdogs entering the contest.

The Vols pulled out the win, and they also won the game by a total of 16 points. This is the largest margin by which the Vols have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in quite some time.

This sparked plenty of reactions online. In fact, many of the reactions came from some of the most notable figures in recent seasons for the Tennessee Volunteers. That, of course, is because they are former players.

Here are just some of the reactions from the former players, which include some players from other sports outside of football, as many former Vols had some things to say about this game.

Jerome Carvin

Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) celebrates after Tennessee's football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kns Ut Florida Football Bp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Third Saturday in October. Vols Victorious. What a damn performance! Congrats to the guys! GO DAMN VOLS. Have a great night," Carvin said.

Jewel Spear (Women's Basketball)

Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) smiles after drawing a foul during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Good ole Rock Top," Spear said.

Byron Young

Tennessee defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young (6) after sacking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis during Tennessee's game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Kns Vols Kentucky Bp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This so lit," Young said.

Kahlil McKenzie Jr.

Jan 1, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie (1) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half in the 2016 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"ITS GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOL," McKenzie Jr. said.

Tyler Baron

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the Tennessee football game against UConn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Smoke’em if you got’em," Baron said.

Solon Page

Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III (38) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and UT Martin in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Utvsmartin1022 0684 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I said it’s great, to be, a Tennessee Vol," Page said.

Lamonte Turner (Basketball)

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) sits on the bench during a game between Tennessee and Wisconsin at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Kns Vols Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Go Vols BabEEEEE," Turner said.

Jack Jones

Former Tennessee and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs talks to campers at the inaugural Jack Jones Football Camp Saturday at Oakland. Josh Dobbs Coaches Campers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Go Vols, BELT TO ASS," Jones said.

Daniel Bituli

Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli (35) walks on the field during a Tennessee Vols football practice Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Volsfootball1217 0180 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We held them to 10 points… best defense in the country," Bituli said.

Admiral Schofield (Basketball)

Feb 18, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Former Tennessee Volunteers Admiral Schofield is recognized during a timeout during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Go Damn Vols," Schofield said.

Erik Ainge

In this 2006 file photo, Scott Altizer, right, talks with Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge after the Vols' 31-24 victory over South Carolina in Columbia, SC. Scottaltizer | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You cannot make today up," Ainge said.

Trey Smith

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith waves to the crowd during the first half in a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"DeSean Bishop is a DAWG," Smith said.

Jarrett Guarantano

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) poses for a photo with Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt before a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Jim Knowles might be the 3rd best hire in college football, third to Chesney and Sumrall," Guarantano said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.