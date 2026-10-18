Former Tennessee Players React to Win vs. Alabama
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium. This was the third straight game inside Neyland that the Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Crimson Tide in Neyland.
This win was very special, as nearly everyone was counting the Vols out, and they were viewed as underdogs entering the contest.
The Vols pulled out the win, and they also won the game by a total of 16 points. This is the largest margin by which the Vols have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in quite some time.
This sparked plenty of reactions online. In fact, many of the reactions came from some of the most notable figures in recent seasons for the Tennessee Volunteers. That, of course, is because they are former players.
Here are just some of the reactions from the former players, which include some players from other sports outside of football, as many former Vols had some things to say about this game.
Jerome Carvin
"Third Saturday in October. Vols Victorious. What a damn performance! Congrats to the guys! GO DAMN VOLS. Have a great night," Carvin said.
Jewel Spear (Women's Basketball)
"Good ole Rock Top," Spear said.
Byron Young
"This so lit," Young said.
Kahlil McKenzie Jr.
"ITS GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOL," McKenzie Jr. said.
Tyler Baron
"Smoke’em if you got’em," Baron said.
Solon Page
"I said it’s great, to be, a Tennessee Vol," Page said.
Lamonte Turner (Basketball)
"Go Vols BabEEEEE," Turner said.
Jack Jones
"Go Vols, BELT TO ASS," Jones said.
Daniel Bituli
"We held them to 10 points… best defense in the country," Bituli said.
Admiral Schofield (Basketball)
"Go Damn Vols," Schofield said.
Erik Ainge
"You cannot make today up," Ainge said.
Trey Smith
"DeSean Bishop is a DAWG," Smith said.
Jarrett Guarantano
"Jim Knowles might be the 3rd best hire in college football, third to Chesney and Sumrall," Guarantano said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_