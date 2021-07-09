Former Tennessee Safety LaDarrell McNeil Passes Away

The Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of former starting safety LaDarell McNeil

News of LaDarrell McNeil's unexpected death begin to spread on social media on Thursday evening as several former teammates paid tribute to the former starting safety.

"Wherever two or three gather as my followers, there I Am among them", says The Lord. Ladarrell was the realest safety I ever played with and an even better person," Former Tennessee safety Brian Randolph tweeted. "Although it hurts that you're gone, I find comfort in knowing you are with Our Father."

The University of Tennessee confirmed McNeil's passing this morning in a tweet from the football account.

The cause of McNeil's death has not been confirmed publicly at this time.

During his career on Rocky Top, McNeil recorded 219 tackles, five interceptions, 14 PBUs, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2012, McNeil was awarded All-Freshman SEC honors, and he was selected to Phil Steele's All-SEC third team in 2015.

McNeil played in 47 games as a Volunteer after signing with Tennessee in the 2012 recruiting class as a top-100 prospect.