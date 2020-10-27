SI.com
Volunteer Country
Former Vol Kyle Phillips Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Matthew Ray

Kyle Phillips entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He landed in New York playing for the Jets, and he eventually earned four starts in 2019. He has continued to be a piece of the rotation for the Jets, who are off to an ugly 0-7 start to the 2020 season. 

Unfortunately, on Sunday, things did not get any better for Phillips as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. According to a report from USA Today's JetsWire, "Adam Gase said after the game that Kyle Phillips is out for the year with an ankle injury. Phillips went down once in the game with an injury but was able to come back, only to re-injure himself again. A cart had to be brought out for Phillips the second time."

It is unclear the nature of Phillips injury at this time, but with Gase being quick to rule him out for the season, it has to be pretty serious. 

Phillips had totaled 11 tackles this season including three for loss, and he was continuing to grow in his role for the Jets. 

Phillips finished his career at Tennessee with 114 tackles, including 16 for loss and nine sacks. Phillips was a consensus four-star prospect out of Hillsboro HS (Tenn.) before signing with the Vols. 

