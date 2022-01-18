Just In: Former Vols QB Harrison Bailey Finds New Home

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey, one of the crown jewels of the 2020 signing class for Jeremy Pruitt, announced his entry into the transfer portal after Tennessee's win over Kentucky.

At the time, Bailey thanked the Tennessee faithful for their support as he embarked on a journey to find a new school.

Now Bailey has done just that, as he will transfer to UNLV. Sources close to his recruitment told Volunteer Country last week the Rebels had soared to the top over programs like Iowa, Georgia Tech, Arizona and numerous others. Bailey was slated to take an official visit to campus this past weekend.

Other potential top transfers are expected to join Bailey in Las Vegas to play for rising star head coach Marcus Arroyo as the Rebels look to revamp their offense by throwing it 40-50 times per game. Arroyo was the key factor in Bailey decision given his time with Justin Herbert and successful offensive schemes across the country.

Bailey, a fan favorite during his time in Knoxville, will still have four years to play at UNLV; however, he will be entering his third season at the collegiate level next fall.

During his time at Tennessee, Bailey was an extremely efficient passer during the 2020 season, and he competed for the starting job in 2021 under Josh Heupel during the fall.

The former five-star recruit will likely benefit from his name, image, and likeness by going Las Vegas as the Mountain West has continued to produce draftable quarterbacks, including Nevada's Carson strong most recently.

During his time at Tennessee, Bailey partnered with NEGU to promote awareness of childhood cancer through T-shirt sales, and half of the proceeds from the white Team NEGU shirts will go to the foundation itself. The term NEGU is an acronym for Never Ever Give Up and is centered on inspiring kids that are battling childhood cancer.

"I was first introduced to NEGU my senior year at the Elite 11," Bailey said at the time. "They spoke about the story about how the organization started, kids fighting cancer together, they always told each other to never ever give up. I am Harrison Bailey, I am launching my brand HB, and the proceeds of this shirt will be donated to the NEGU foundation. Go Vols!"