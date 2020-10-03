Game Balls: Missouri

The Vols made their 2020 home opener against the Missouri Tigers a memorable one. Tennessee extended their winning streak to eight games, defeating the Tigers by a score of 35-12. The Tigers were game and tried to hang tough against the Vols, scrapping even late in the game behind their talented senior running back Larry Roundtree III and their backup quarterback Conner Bazelak. The Tigers were much more efficient once they brought Bazelak in, but they never matched the physicality of the Vols on either side of the ball. The Tennessee line, with the addition of Cade Mays, looked like the dominant, game controlling unit that everyone expected. The Vols had multiple long drives, mostly behind the strength of an excellent ground game, and simply pushed the Tigers around up front. The Tennessee defense came through with another turnover that changed the momentum of the game and limited a Missouri offense that has shown they can be explosive and dangerous with their own ground game. The Vols are 2-0, and these players led the way for the Big Orange.

Offense: Eric Gray and Wanya Morris

Typically, there is only one game ball awarded, but when the staff big man is in charge of the game ball article and the line plays like this, a big man is getting some recognition. There was talk this week that Cade Mays could find himself playing in the left tackle spot normally manned by Morris. All Morris did to respond was absolutely demolish multiple Tiger defenders. Morris protected his quarterback well, but in a game defined by Tennessee's physical dominance up front in the run game, Morris may have been the single most dominating player on the line. To put into perspective the dominance of the Vol offensive line, Tennessee running backs carried the ball 40 times, and they were tackled a loss on 0 of those attempts. Early in the game, Morris sprung multiple long plays, particularly on the first touchdown by Eric Gray, Morris pulled and buried his man.

Speaking of Gray, he was one of the backs taking advantage of the holes that offensive line was creating. Gray again scored on the ground, but he also made another impactful play in the passing game with a touchdown reception. Gray ran for 105 yards on 16 carries, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. The Vols turned to Gray as an explosive option that also allowed them to control the game. Though he split carries with Ty Chandler, who turned in another solid performance himself, Gray felt as though he was the more explosive and more punishing option of the two. This felt like the performance where Gray was a bell cow for the Tennessee offense, as many anticipated coming into the year. A strong performance and exactly what fans and the coaching staff want to see from the sophomore runner.

Defense: Theo Jackson

Tennessee has used a rotation of players at the safety and star positions, primarily consisting of Jaylen McCollough, Trevon Flowers, Bryce Thompson, and Theo Jackson. Those were each among the best players for the Vols against the Tigers, but Jackson gets the nod because of one, important stat: Turnovers. When the Tigers were threatening in the second half, they had an opportunity to close the lead to a single possession. Bazelak rolled, set up, and fired back across the field, only to be picked off by the Tennessee Senior. Jackson not only intercepted the pass, but ran across the field and managed a long return. He set up the Tennessee offense in excellent field position, and his teammates cashed in for a game clinching touchdown. Jeremy Pruitt preaches the importance of impact plays on defense, be they sacks, turnovers, or scores. No single stat is more directly correlated to wins and losses than turnover differential, and Jackson’s heady play ensured the Vols were ahead in that stat. He also made sure they stayed ahead on the scoreboard.

Special Teams: Paxton Brooks

The Vols were able to count on solid play from Brooks, who pinned the Tigers deep on his first punt and ended the day with a 45-yard average on his kicks. He also had six kickoffs, three of which were touchbacks. When the Tigers did try to return, Brooks had enough hang time to ensure that his coverage team made plays. After as difficult a start to the season as possible last week at South Carolina, Brooks seems to have brought stability to the Tennessee special teams.