Tennessee achieved a massive road win against Pitt on Saturday, defeating the reigning ACC Champs 34-27 in overtime.

Tennessee got off to a slow start offensively and looked lackluster on defense in the first quarter. After a 57-yard Gavin Bartholomew touchdown reception from Slovis, Pitt led Tennessee 17-7 early in the second quarter.

The rest of the game featured a back-and-forth battle that ultimately ended needing extra football, but UT was able to get it done in overtime, stopping Pitt on 4th-and-goal to seal the game.

A handful of Volunteers showed out in arguably the biggest win of the Josh Heupel era. Below are the Vols who made the biggest plays in Tennessee's statement win.

Offensive Game Ball: Cedric Tillman

There were plenty of mistakes in Tennessee's win over Pitt, but the Vols made it happen in overtime with a 28-yard touchdown from Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman.

The score was the third play from the Tennessee offense in overtime, and it was the first time the Vols reached the end zone since the first half.

The catch capped Tillman's big night that included nine catches on 18 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Tillman's yardage marked a second career high for the senior.

Tillman got separation all night, and while he was far from perfect, he perfectly boxed out Pitt's defensive back M.J. Devonshire to make the play that mattered in overtime: a go-ahead touchdown that led to a huge Vol victory.

Defensive Game Ball: Tyler Baron

Tennessee pressured the duo of Pitt's quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti all game long. To be exact, the Vols recorded 26 QB pressures, the most by the Volunteers in a single game in 10 seasons.

One of the key pieces of the Tennessee pass rush on Saturday was Tyler Baron. While multiple defenders were able to disrupt the backfield on Saturday evening, it was Baron who made the biggest play.

On the first play of Pittsburgh's last drive in the first half, Tyler Baron got home and strip sacked Kedon Slovis. Omari Thomas quickly recovered the fumble, and the turnover led to three crucial Tennessee points before the break.

The three points came up big in the second half when Pitt's late touchdown tied the game, rather than giving the Panthers the lead.

Baron finished the night with four tackles, two TFL, one sack, one FF, and one QB Hit

Honorable Mention: Byron Young: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 SACK, 3 QB Hits

Special Teams Game Ball: Chase McGrath

Speaking of McGrath's kick at the end of the first half, the senior Volunteer kicker had a great night in Acrisure Stadium.

McGrath was 2-2 on the evening, nailing the one at the end of the first half and hitting a massive 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give Tennessee a 27-20 lead.

The kick made Pittsburgh have to score a touchdown to tie it, whereas a miss would've likely resulted in a Pittsburgh win at the end of regulation.

McGrath also was perfection on all four of his extra-point attempts.

–––

The Volunteers improved to 2-0 with the thrilling victory in the Johnny Majors Classic. The Vols will look to make it three in a row when Akron comes to Neyland Stadium next Saturday.