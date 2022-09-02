Game Balls: Tennessee vs. Ball State

The Vols dominated Ball State to kickoff their 2022 season in year two of the Josh Heupel era.

Tennessee outplayed the Cardinals in every facet and blew out Ball State 59-10

Tennessee had a lightning-fast start to go up 7-0, as Tamarion McDonald picked off BSU quarterback John Paddock on the game's first play. Hendon Hooker then followed that up with a 23-yard strike to Jalin Hyatt on Tennessee's first offensive play of the season.

That jumpstarted was an onslaught on the Cardinals performed by the Volunteers. Below are the players that flashed the most in the Vols' first win of 2022.

Offense Game Ball: Hendon Hooker

Hooker was very productive in his season debut, tossing for over 220 yards with two scores and rushing for two more. A four-touchdown performance from Tennessee's signal caller was the most significant reason the Vols could put this one away in a hurry.

Hooker's offensive line did well tonight, too, giving the senior plenty of time to make decisions, nearly all of which were correct.

Hooker was perfection on making the right reads on option plays, especially near the goal line on his two rushing scores. But the highlights weren't all with his legs, as Hooker made a brilliant throw to an open Walker Merrill in the end zone while rotating left.

The impressive TD toss can be seen below.

Hooker could've been sharper on some of his throws, but it was an effort that should encourage Vol fans.

But Hooker wasn't the only Tennessee passer to deliver the highlights on Thursday.

Honorable mention: Joe Milton III

After Hendon Hooker exited the game once the Vols scored their sixth touchdown to go up 45-0, Joe Milton III entered the game.

Milton put together arguably his best outing in a Volunteer uniform, throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-9 passing. Milton was sharp with his throws and efficient.

His highlight of the game was a 53-yard strike to Jimmy Holiday on a skinny post, hitting the speedster in stride who then took it to the house.

Milton's only incompletion of the game was to a wide-open Hunter Salmon in the end zone. The throw was a tad hard and high, but Salmon should have made the catch.

All in all, Milton lived up to the coaches' praise in the offseason that he had improved, making him the honorable mention for offensive player of the game tonight.

Defensive Game Ball: Kamal Hadden

Another player who received praise in the preseason that lived up to the hype is Kamal Hadden.

Hadden didn't start, but he was an impact player, recording one of Tennessee's two interceptions on the night and accounting for three tackles. One of Hadden's tackles came on a key third down to stop Ball State at mid-field in the first half. Hadden was quick and looked as if he could be a key piece of the Volunteer secondary moving forward.

Tamarion McDonald was the other Vol to record an interception on the night, picking off John Paddock's first pass of the night.

The Vols will get a more challenging test next week when they travel to play Pitt, but for now, Tennessee will celebrate a dominant week one win in their home.