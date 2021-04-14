Glen Elarbee Discusses Cade Mays' Role In Tennessee's New Offense

In 2020, Tennessee's offensive line came into the season touted with expectations to be one of the best in the nation, even if Cade Mays did not receive immediate eligibility following his transfer from Georgia. Mays, a multi-year contributor for the Bulldogs at numerous positions, ended up being eligible following Tennessee's contest against South Carolina and was a fixture on the offensive line. Still, the unit struggled as the season progressed, and they were not able to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them heading into the shortened COVID season.

Mays returned to Knoxville instead of opting for the NFL Draft following Tennessee's entire coaching staff being replaced. While it is still early in the spring, Mays has already impressed his new offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"To his credit, he has had to do a bunch of different positions," Elarbee said about Mays on Tuesday evening. "He's moved a lot and has just been for us, for the team, for doing whatever matters. I really appreciate that part of him. One, because I can move him and two, the way he has responded to it."

Still, the question beckons, where will Mays line up this fall? Elarbee shared insight on that topic as well.

"Really, at the end of the day, it's a matter of where he fits best with all of the other guys. He's such a talented guy, and he has played so many different positions, and he knows how to use his body, how to move it. Really at the end of the day, he's probably going to slide in there where it makes us best. If that's at tackle, awesome and we'll roll on down the road. If it's at guard, awesome and that's where we'll go."

For Mays, this an opportunity he has yet to have. He is the most talented lineman on the team and stands in a leadership role. While always being a key contributor during his college career, Mays has yet to be the head of the offensive line group. The position is his to lead by example, something he seems to embrace through the first few weeks of spring practice.

"I think we're in a good spot," Elarbee said of the position group. "The best tell of that would be when we get to scrimmage the second time. It's always where you make the biggest jump because they get to see how we play with tempo, where they were slowing themselves down inadvertently. You don't have to be in a panic, but everything is smooth and smooth is fast. Just knowing their awareness. I think that's where we'll probably make the biggest jump, and I can tell you if we're on track or not at that point. If we don't make the jump, then we've got a ways to go. But we'll see there."