Hendon Hooker Signs NIL Deal With Mustard Company

Hendon Hooker has been a popular name surrounding new NIL signings among players on Tennessee Football. 

It's not difficult to understand why. Hooker has been one of the biggest college football stars in 2022 and, on many sites, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. On Caesars Sportsbook, Hooker is listed with +100 odds, with CJ Stroud (+180) and Blake Corum & Caleb Williams (+1200) filing behind.

Just this week, Hooker announced a new NIL deal with Mercedes Benz Knoxville via his social media.

Now, it has been announced that just a day later Hooker is now teaming up with another big brand: French's Mustard. 

This partnership, of course, has more behind it than what is at face value. 

If you followed Tennessee Football, or college football in general, in 2021, you probably know enraged Tennessee fans chunked Mustard bottles onto the field of Neyland Stadium in the late fourth quarter of Tennessee vs. Ole Miss. Since then, it has been a running joke that Vol fans love Mustard, with several memes finding their way on social media over the course of the past year. 

While Hooker's new deal is another example of a big-time athlete taking advantage of NIL, it presents its own unique, comedic spin. 

Hooker will look to keep his terrific season going on Saturday when the top-ranked Vols (8-0) travel to Athens to take on No. 3 Georgia (No. 3). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

