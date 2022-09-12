Skip to main content

Hendon Hooker Tabbed With SEC Honors Following Performance at Pitt

Tennessee football starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Tennessee's win at Pitt this past weekend. 

Hooker completed 27 of his 45 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, one of which being the 28-yard go-ahead game winner to Cedric Tillman in overtime. 

Hooker built off of a solid week one performance with another productive outing in Tennessee's first true road game of the season. While the Vols senior signal caller wasn't the sharpest with his throws, he made the plays to get it done against a daunting front seven for the Panthers. 

Hooker has now received the SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor twice, as the leader of the UT offense earned the award after his tremendous performance at Kentucky last season. 

Hooker did a fine job adjusting to Pitt's pressure in the fourth quarter, hitting Jalin Hyatt on multiple quick throws to put together drives that ended in points, such as Tennessee's final drive of regulation that culminated with a Chase McGrath 51-yard field goal. 

The Virginia Tech transfer has been a significant part of Tennessee's ability to become a Top-15 team in just 15 games in to the Josh Heupel era. 

Hooker has completed 45 of 67 passes for 546 yards for four touchdowns and no interceptions so far in two games of his final collegiate season. He has an additional two touchdowns on the ground, rushing for a total of 39 yards on 20 carries in two contests. 

Hendon Hooker will look to make it three clean games in a row when the Volunteers host the Akron Zips on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. 

