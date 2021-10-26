Hooker Joins Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2021

The Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday that the Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was named to the Davey O'Brien quarterback class of 2021, meaning he is now eligible to be voted as a semifinalist for the award. (See tweet below)

At the start of the Davey O'Brien process, Hooker was among 59 other quarterbacks on the midseason watch list. 'Hendo Cinco' now joins a list of players eligible to be voted as semifinalists for the award, which will be announced on Tuesday, November 9. The process for selecting the 16 available semifinalists spots includes a fan vote via the @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

According to UT Athletics Communications, "The top five vote getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes, which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee."

To cast a vote, fans must like the original post in which the quarterback is mentioned on the official Davey O'Brien social media pages within one of the two one-week voting periods. These periods will be held for each round of the selection process (semi-finalist, finalist and winner).

Hooker's impressive first season on Rocky Top has no. 5 third in the FBS in quarterback rating (179.91) and is 12th in the country with 126 points responsible for (17 passing and four rushing scores).

More information on the Davey O'Brien award and the history of the prestigious honor can be a read about here.

