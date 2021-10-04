Hooker Named Manning Award Star of the Week

Following Tennessee's blowout win against Missouri in Week 5, Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has been recognized for his impressive performance

Week 5 of Tennessee's football season saw the Vols travel to Columbia, Missouri and embarrass the Tigers 62-24, led by a strong running attack and starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. In his third consecutive start, Hooker threw for 225 yards on 15 completions of 19 attempts and three touchdowns. The Virginia Tech transfer senior also added 80 yards and a score on the ground via 15 totes.

Hooker's productive day in Tennessee's massive road SEC win garnered enough attention for 'Hendon Cinco' to earn Manning Award Star of the Week honors, along with seven other passers from college football's Week 5 action. (See tweet below via Tennessee Football Twitter):

According to UT Athletics Communications, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page is the place to go to vote for Hooker to earn the sole Manning Award Quarterback of the Week honors. Click here to VOTE.

The other seven quarterbacks who were given manning Award Star of the Week honors can be seen HERE.

The homepage for the Manning Award along with background information regarding the award can be found here.

Hooker will look to continue his high-level play when he and the rest of the Vols return to Knoxville to host South Carolina in Week 6 on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET.

