How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 6

The Vols picked up another statement 40-13 win over No. 25 LSU on Saturday coming off a bye week. Now that we are at the midway mark of the season, the true contenders have began to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The Vols are doing that so far this season and will face their toughest test to date in Week 7 against No. 3 Alabama. Here's a look at how the Tide and the rest of Tennessee's 2022 opponents performed.

Week 1 Ball State

The Cardinals pulled out a 17-16 win over Central Michigan to improve to 3-3. Running back Carson Steele had his fourth 100-yard game as he carried Ball State past the Chippewas.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech to defeat Virginia Tech 45-29. Israel Abanikanda had one of the best rushing performances on the CFB season with 320 yards and six scored to lead the Panthers past the Hokies.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

Akron dropped its fifth straight game despite 413 yards from DJ Irons. The Zips fell to Ohio 55-34.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida squeaked out a close 24-17 victory over Mizzou, but had many chance to pull away. Anthony Richardson struggled after solid showings in the two games before. The running back committee of Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne and Nayquan Wright carried the load on offense in an otherwise poor showing on that side. Jaydon Hill came back from injury and racked up two picks in his first appearance of the season.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

We all know how this one went. The Tigers fell to the Vols 40-13 after an muff on the opening kickoff set the tone for the game. LSU fell to an early 20-0 defecit and never recovered.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

The No. 3 Tide struggled without its Heisman quarterback, Bryce Young. Bama barely held on with a stop on fourth down in the waning seconds to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Jalen Milroe threw for 111 yards and three scores, adding 83 yards on the ground. However, the offense just wasn't as fluid in Young's absence with the lack of go-to weapons in the receiving core.

Week 8 Opponent UT Martin

UT Martin defeated Murray State 45-16 and looks to be in the top their of FCS teams.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

No. 22 Kentucky has now dropped two games in a row after a 24-14 loss to South Carolina. The Wildcats were without Will Levis and the offense faltered as a result. In what looked like the beginnings of a comeback bid, Kaiya Sheron threw an interception on the first play of the last drive to ice the game for the Gamecocks.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

No. 1 Georgia returned to its dominant ways with a 42-10 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs controlled the game from the ground with 292 yards and 6 touchdowns. It wasn't glamorous, but their defense controlled the game and they looked much like the team we saw earlier in the season.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

The Tigers fell to the Gators 24-17. They kept things close with their defense but the offense ultimately couldn't find the end zone.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks pulled off the upset over Kentucky and have now rattled off three straight wins while picking up their first SEC win of the year behind a strong defensive showing with 6 sacks.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

The Commodores looked like they were on their way to an upset over No. 9 Ole Miss, but ultimately fell 52-28. they led 20-10 with a minute left in the first half, but Ole Miss ended the half with a score. The Rebels went on to score 35 unanswered points en route to a blowout loss for Vandy. AJ Swann played well with 281 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the offense faltered in the second half.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.