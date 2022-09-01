Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, Final Betting Odds: Tennessee vs. Ball State

The Tennessee Volunteers kick off their season against the Ball State Cardinals in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

How to watch and listen to the Vols' first contest in year two of the Josh Heupel era, as well as the final betting odds from Caesar's Sportsbook, are below. 

How to Watch

SEC Network

-Tom Hart and Jordan Rogers have the call. Cole Cubelic will serve as a sideline analyst. Kickoff is slated for 7:04 p.m. ET

How to Listen

Vol Radio Network

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Satellite Radio (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961)

Live audio stream of the broadcast will be available at UTSports.com and the Official Gameday App. 

Bob Kesling, Pat Ryan and Brent Hubbs will be calling the action.

Betting Odds

The line has moved from 33.5 to 35.5 in favor of the Volunteers this week, per Caesar's Sportsbook. 

The over/under is set at 66.5 points. 

The Vols were 4-8 against the spread last year, and the Cardinals were equally as poor, going 4-9. 

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel

USATSI_18877423_168390308_lowres
Football

Players to Watch Tonight for Tennessee Against Ball State

By Matt Ray
USATSI_17155717_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tennessee Releases Epic Hype Video Ahead of 2022 Season

By Jack Foster
USATSI_17205282_168390308_lowres
Football

Look: Vols Reveal Week One Uniforms

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18941681_168390308_lowres
Football

VFL DB Cut by Titans

By Jack Foster
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Monday Ahead of Ball State

By Matt Ray
E038CD83-44C0-411D-8DBD-47874D2F6894
Football

Volunteer Country Season Predictions

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18881782_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Previews Week One Battle Against Ball State, Shares Reaction to Bru McCoy News

By Jack Foster
D911555F-D507-45E5-ACFD-A75CD3324A4D
Football

Look:Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2022

By Jack Foster