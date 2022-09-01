How to Watch, Listen, Final Betting Odds: Tennessee vs. Ball State

The Tennessee Volunteers kick off their season against the Ball State Cardinals in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How to watch and listen to the Vols' first contest in year two of the Josh Heupel era, as well as the final betting odds from Caesar's Sportsbook, are below.

How to Watch

SEC Network

-Tom Hart and Jordan Rogers have the call. Cole Cubelic will serve as a sideline analyst. Kickoff is slated for 7:04 p.m. ET

How to Listen

Vol Radio Network

Satellite Radio (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961)

Live audio stream of the broadcast will be available at UTSports.com and the Official Gameday App.

Bob Kesling, Pat Ryan and Brent Hubbs will be calling the action.

Betting Odds

The line has moved from 33.5 to 35.5 in favor of the Volunteers this week, per Caesar's Sportsbook.

The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

The Vols were 4-8 against the spread last year, and the Cardinals were equally as poor, going 4-9.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel