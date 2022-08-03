Impact Report: Vols Add Much Needed Presence in Veteran RB Dixon

Tennessee made a late addition through the transfer portal earlier today as the Vols were able to add veteran running back Lynwood "Lyn-J" Dixon. Dixon, a former running back at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia this spring before re-entering the transfer portal shortly after. We take a look at what Dixon's addition means for Tennessee in this impact report.

Background

Dixon is a former four-star running back from Butler (Ga.) was committed to Tennesse in 2017 coming out of high school, but he de-committed as the Butch Jones era started coming to an end. Two months later, Dixon committed to Clemson and signed with the Tigers, where he would go on to have a successful run.

During his time in Death Valley, Dixon served primarily as a backup to Travis Etienne, but still, Dixon was effective in his role. As a freshman, Dixon carried the ball 62 times for 547 yards and five touchdowns. In 2019, his role expanded behind Etienne, as he carried the ball 104 times for 635 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught another 14 passes for 121 yards. In 2020, he was limited during the COVID-19 season. Then in 2021, when it looked like Dixon was poised to take over the backfield for the Tigers, his season was cut short by an injury.

Fit

As evidenced above, Dixon has the potential to be a weapon for this fast-paced Tennessee offense that strives to get speedy playmakers in space. Dixon comes to campus as fall practice is underway, but he should get up to speed in a hurry. Expect Tennessee to work him in overtime, but his ability to protect the passer will make him at least an early candidate to become the Vols third string back. If he is the Dixon of old, he could push for even more playing time when the Vols hit the toughest part of their schedule. Dixon will have a chance to make plays for the Vols in the passing game as well as working in the run game aplenty.

Impact Rating

This would have been a nice addition to Tennessee's backfield before Len'Neth Whitehead got hurt and knocked out of the season. Now, with the Vols precariously thin at the position, this addition was almost essential. It allows Tennessee the ability to continue to progress its talented duo of freshmen running backs at the pace they would like. It also alleviates the strain on Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright to carry the workload for the Vols. While they were both solid for Tennessee in 2021, they both dealt with nagging injuries at times. Dixon has played a lot of football, including multiple playoff games and a national championship games. He has been associated with winning football for his entire career, and he can make an impact for the Vols this year. It is also important to note that he has two years of eligibility remaining which makes this addition even better for the Vols.

9 of 10