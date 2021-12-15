Impact Report: Vols Land Versatility, Athleticism in Elite DL Tyre West

The Tennessee Volunteers have just landed the commitment of Elite defensive lineman Tyre West. West, a longtime Georgia commitment, just announced his decision to choose the Volunteers over Florida State in the end. We take a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.

Background

West had long been committed to Georgia, dating back almost a year; however, in the end, he did not have a spot in the Bulldogs class due to their desire to pursue other positions. West has widely been viewed as one of the more elite defensive linemen in this class with plenty of upsides. He is an under Armour All-American who has been on the national recruiting scene for his entire high school career. The multi-time all-state defender held over 20 Division I offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Tennessee. He is a consensus top-150 prospect.

Fit

West will have to grow into his body scratch that Wes will have to grow into his frame a little more as coming in at 280 pounds will not likely get the job done at the SEC level. However, West's athleticism, versatility, and quick get-off give him the ability to shift across the defensive line play multiple techniques. Tennessee's multiple defensive scheme will allow West the opportunity to work in various spots against potential mismatches. He brings elite athleticism to the defensive line room, and he still has plenty of untapped potential left for Rodney Garner to mold him into a high-caliber SEC offensive lineman.

Impact Rating

Tennessee didn't need to add a quality defensive lineman in this class... They had to. With Walter Nolen official to Texas A&M, West was the best available option for Tennessee to add. Florida State had West at the top of their board and had been viewed as the favorite for weeks. Winning this battle for the Vols over the Seminoles, who are red-hot on the recruiting trail, and pulling a coveted talent out of South Georgia is huge for this program. I want to see what West measures in at officially as I do have some hesitation on his size, but his athleticism is evident, and I do not have any doubt in Rodney Garner's ability to evaluate and develop talent, so in my opinion, West is as big of an addition as Tennessee could have asked for during the Early Signing Period.

9.5 of 10