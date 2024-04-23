Jayson Jenkins Withdraws From NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins has decided to stay a Volunteer just one day after announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal.
Just one day after announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins has decided to stay in Knoxville. Jenkins never officially submitted paperwork to add his name to the NCAA transfer portal and hopes to have more opportunities to make an impact for the Vols in the 2024 season.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman has appeared in five games over the past two seasons for the Vols, where he recorded six tackles. Jenkins was reportedly having a strong showing over the spring, and his return to the Vols will provide even more depth to their already-loaded defensive line.
Tennessee looks to continue its dominance on the front lines. Leading the front this year is 2023 SEC sack leader James Pearce Jr., followed by returning fifth-year Omari Thomas, who recorded a career-high 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss last season, and lastly, Omar Norman-Lott, who finished third on the team in sacks with 5.5.
