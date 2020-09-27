Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina
Matthew Ray
You can watch Jeremy Pruitt's press conference following the Vols 31-27 victory over South Carolina.
Matthew Ray
You can watch Jeremy Pruitt's press conference following the Vols 31-27 victory over South Carolina.
The Vols begin their 2020 all-SEC season on the road in Williams-Brice Stadium, where four current Tennessee players shined as South Carolina natives. Follow along here for updates throughout the night, as Jeremy Pruitt and Co. will look to clinch a statement win under the lights in Columbia.
Jake Nichols