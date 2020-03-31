Four-Star, In-State RB Growing Relationship with Vols, details recruitment

Jordan James is one of the most dynamic backs in the country. James is currently slotted at the 109th overall player in the country, the 12th running back, and 2nd overall prospect in the state of Tennessee fo 2022, according to 247sports.com. He has kept things quiet on his recruitment, but he recently broke down his relationship with the Vols, and where things stand with VR2 on SI, more on that here.

James said of his overall recruitment, "I still haven't really traveled much, but I am going to get more into the visits during the season. As of now, I have only been to Tennessee and Alabama, but I hope to visit and see a lot of the other schools that have offered me."

James currently holds double-digit offers, including Alabama, Florida State, Nebraska, and South Carolina. Tennessee gave James his first offer over a year ago, and the Vols are still making progress in his recruitment.

His most recent recruiting trip was to Tennessee over the winter. He said of the trip, "I enjoyed my last visit to Tennessee. I enjoyed meeting coach (Jay) Graham, and I look forward to getting to know him more as I start to narrow down my schools."

Tee Martin, another Tennessee legend, is the Nashville area recruiter, and he is already making a strong relationship with James. He said, "I feel like a have a great relationship with Tee Martin. We stay in contact a lot, which shows me I'm a priority."

James will make a business decision when the time comes, but Tennessee will always be in the mix for his services. He said, "Tennessee will always be an option for me because they are my in-state school and the fact they are so close to home."

So, what is one of these schools getting in the top-100 prospects, whenever he might commit? James said, "the school I decide to go to will get a competitor, a leader, and a hard worker each and every day."

James will be a prospect to follow closely this fall, as his stock is likely only going to rise.

Feature image via Main Street Preps