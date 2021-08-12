Josh Heupel Provides Update on Injured K'Rojhn Calbert

It was reported by Volquest.com on Friday that veteran Tennessee offensive lineman was potentially sidelined for the season by a biceps injury. We were able to confirm that Calbert was injured, but Tennessee never released an official statement on the news.

Today, during a media availability, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel provided an update on the status of the injured veteran offensive lineman.

"K'Rojhn did have surgery," Heupel said about the veteran offensive lineman. "He will not be with us for an extended period of time. I think I have said it before, the strenght of one position cannot be one guy. The next guy has to step up and take advantage of the opportunity.

So far this fall during practice, Tennessee has worked former walk-on Dayne Davis at left tackle with Darnell Wright and Cade Mays at right tackle in the first group. R.J Perry, William Parker, and Jeremiah Crawford also getting reps.

Calbert quickly caught the attention of Tennessee's offensive line coach Glen Elarbee in the spring.

"K'Rojhn Calbert one, has an unbelievable personality and is really an enjoyable guy to be around and has great talent," Elarbee said in the spring. "He can twitch and pop and do some things run game-wise and do some things body position-wise, pass set wise. I think we've tried to find the fine line with his knees, his motor every single play. I think that's where we've got to get to with him. But the cool thing is, with both of them competing and both kind of rolling, taking reps. Let the best man win, but also let those guys kind of sharpen each other and push each other competition."

Calbert has played in 32 games at Tennessee, including five starts on the offensive line. He was expected to be in the two-deep rotation at tackle for the Vols this fall, a position they are already thin at. During today's practice, Freshman William Parker also received reps at the right tackle spot.

Calbert could potentially return next fall if he chooses too.