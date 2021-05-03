Just In: Former Top 100, In-State Recruit Jay Hardy Enters Transfer Portal

Coming out of high school, Jay Hardy's recruitment was one of the more roller coaster style recruitments in the better part of the last five years. Hardy's recruitment surged coming out of his Junior season, as he picked up offers from almost every school in the country.

Hardy was at one point believed to be a lock with the Volunteers, before pulling off a shocking announcement and choosing Auburn at his public announcement.

Hardy has now entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The wide belief is that Hardy would follow Rodney Garner, who recruited him to Auburn, to Tennessee, however, the catch will be if the SEC will adopt new bylaws to allow one-time in conference transfers.

“It was a really close fight, "Hardy said at the time of his commitment. "But Auburn really came up with it. It was a family feeling. My parents liked it from the first day that they visited and they still love it. And that was another thing, they were telling me to still visit Auburn. I might not have even went to Auburn, but they pushed me to take an official and that’s when it happened.”

Garner was the biggest reason behind Hardy choosing to play on the Plains, so it will be interesting to see how this will unfold.