Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Announced for Tennessee-Florida

No.15 Tennessee (2-0,0-0) will host Akron (1-1, 0-0) at home this weekend at 7 pm ET on ESPN+. The Vols are riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling overtime victory against Pitt. While the Zips await on Saturday, a showdown is on the horizon on September 24th as No.18 Florida is set to come to town. The kick time and TV station was just announced for the game.

The game will be played on CBS and be a 3:30 pm ET kickoff. Tennessee, a massive favorite against Akron, should be looking to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Vols are certainly trending in the right direction and getting over the hump against the Gators seems imperative this fall. Saturday's win over Pitt gives the Vols a hard-fought, early season victory to build around as conference play is set to ramp up.

“A lot of positives. I thought we were just a little bit off early in the football game," Heupel said on Saturday night following the win over Pitt. "Pitching and catching it. The way we attacked them early, didn’t felt like we could just line up and run the football right down the middle of the football field on them. I didn’t think we executed the pitch and catch early. Some of the blocking out on the perimeter, screens, as the game went on, thought we handled it better. We struggled with protections at time. We turned it over on third-and-short. We just never got going in the third quarter. We have to be better on the offensive side of the football to play all three phases during the second half.”

The Vols will have to start quick, fast, and in a hurry to hang with the Gators, who have looked great at times and shaky at times. Putting points up early can force the Gators to rely more on Anthony Richardson's arm which would bode well for Tennessee.

The Gators have won 16 of the last 17 against the Vols, so Tennessee will look to flip the script on September 24th.